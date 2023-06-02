Summer Hours

Summer (i.e., the end of the school year) begins today. I’m going to try to give myself a little more time between now and mid-August for recuperation and what we now call “long form” writing. This may mean I’ll take the occasional issue off (of This Week in Sound), and maybe even an occasional blog post. The Disquiet Junto will continued unabated. To wit, there likely won’t be an issue of This Week in Sound on June 9 (next Friday). Then again, it may come naturally and quickly. We’ll see. Writing this newsletter is generally more of a release than a chore, that’s for sure.