Scratch Pad: Files, Jingles, Interfaces

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (Mastodon).

▰ How many times have I (re)learned that the best way to make sure that music files remain associated with each other as subsets of a given album in Apple Music (slash iTunes Match) is to make sure they’re MP3s or ALAC?

▰ I can hear but I don’t see the ice cream truck

▰ I’ve been trying out Duolingo for German. I assume this image means I’ll soon be reading Doepfer and Ableton synthesizer documentation in the original.

▰ Today’s near-paperless office: six screens, one tiny notebook

▰ Notifications settings:

▰ Digital-based note-taking can generate idiosyncratic cadences and processes. Today is the second day of the month. The second day of the month is the first day of the month when I need to have a document specific to the month, because my notes from my general daily note-taking, from yesterday, only became archival (historical) today. I create a new monthly doc to put those note in. Now, because I’m using IA Writer, which doesn’t sync seamlessly with Dropbox, I move the previous month’s monthly doc back into Dropbox, within a folder for the year, and then create a new monthly doc in its place within IA Writer (by “within” I just mean in an app-specific folder in iCloud). As always, some systems are simple; others reflect the accrual of habits as constrained by unique aspects of one’s perceived needs, discomforts, and priorities, which also shift and evolve over time. The latter are especially difficult to unpack after the fact. The main reality check is that this all took about two seconds to accomplish. Describing it took much longer.