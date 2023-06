35: Percent faster that toddlers fell asleep in nurseries when classical music was played in a study

19: Percent faster for preschoolers

25,000,000: Fine, in $US, Amazon was hit with for the Alexa voice assistant reportedly violating child privacy

Sources: sleep (npr.org — thanks, Rich Pettus!), Alexa: (boston.com). And yes, “classical music” is a broad term. Presumably they weren’t playing Rachmaninoff.