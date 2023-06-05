Studying “Maths”

I’ll have a longer review of this when the album is released, but in the meanwhile, I highly recommend a preview listen to the forthcoming Myuthafoo by Milan, Italy–based musician Caterina Barbieri. It’s a gorgeous, varied collection, 6 pieces, 32 minutes, zero vocals. The album is quite extroverted at times — full-bodied synthesizer compositions that are best heard loud, such as “Math of You,” a hypnotic array of patterns that’s one of the two tracks available for advance listening. The other preview track is quite different, “Swirls of You,” with which the album closes. The song would make perfect sense with the Cure’s Robert Smith singing on top of it. But since he isn’t, you can enjoy Barbieri’s lush instrumental all on its own.

https://caterinabarbieri.bandcamp.com/album/myuthafoo