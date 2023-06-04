A B Testing

More illustrious mysteries from the paradigmatic intersection of design, interface, sound, and interaction: the domestic doorbell. The A button is to the right, the B to the left. There are, for reasons beyond comprehension, not one but two Bs and they are identical stickers. If the garage becomes a tenant unit, does it get three Cs? The buttons differ in size, shape, and color, and are both old enough that it’s initially unclear which came first. My money is on B having preceded A. I sense that the A is a long ago quick fix from when the more ornate B-style button broke. Note as well the discoloration around the buttons — is that from repairing, or handprints of visitors with bad aim? And then the icing on top is that little bit of tape above the doorbells, which no doubt displayed some version of the now common scrawled instructions for visitors — you know, to hit both buttons, or call this number, or check with the neighbor. That sign is gone but the adhesive remains. And that is, as well, a metaphor for so much in this troubled realm.