Scratch Pad: Headphones, Metadata

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (Mastodon).

▰ Fun with bluetooth headphone naming

▰ How is “codec” not an option in Monday’s New York Times Spelling Bee?

▰ The Moon Baboon level of the video game It Takes Two took a lot out of me

▰ Almost a month into Duolingo and I still don’t know the German word for “labeled a bunch of music files and then realized I hadn’t converted them yet from WAV to ALAC”

▰ Album metadata achieves new heights in trainspotting

▰ Best language I’ve seen in a security process (CAPTCHA/login) in some time: “Do not challenge me on this device again”

▰ Not sure why I find both Goodreads and StoryGraph so dissatisfying. They seem overly complicated for what they’re for (entering dates on Goodreads in particular is peculiar and often doesn’t seem to work). If you have a recommendation for an alternative (I tried the Mastodon-based one and didn’t get it) that’d be great.

▰ Nature marks where to cut

▰ Morning sounds: birdsong, chatter, air conditioning exhaust