Scratch Pad: Spider-Verse, Stonehenge, Voicemail

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org (Mastodon) and disquiet.bsky.social (if you’re on Bluesky, which remains behind a beta firewall at the moment).

▰ There should be special screenings of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that play at half speed. That way you can focus on how beautiful it is. I may watch it all over again, this time with noise-cancelling headphones blasting Nils Frahm, Brian Eno, or Hania Rani so I can just watch it all unfold.

▰ In episode “Let Bartlet Be Bartlet” of The West Wing (first season, episode 19), Donna asks Josh why everyone in the White House is so down, and my first thought is, “It’s the score.”

▰ Find someone who remixes your single like these voicemails I keep getting from someone I don’t know who leaves rambling messages with garbled music playing in the background.

▰ Shazam couldn’t recognize the drones playing during the live broadcast of sunrise at Stonehenge

▰ And who among us hasn’t experienced this change from time to time?

▰ The ceiling at SFMOMA isn’t too shabby, either.

▰ It’s as if the Slayer logo had been designed for this stage of its eventual deterioration.

▰ The immersion blender has taken EVP (electronic voice phenomenon) to new heights. Sounds like it’s singing death metal.

▰ Have a great weekend. Listen to your favorite album with the tracks out of order. Write down what you hear when you first wake up in the morning. Look for mentions of listening in the book you’re currently reading.