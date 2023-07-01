Scratch Pad: Bandcamp, Fireworks, X-rays

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means Mastodon (at post.lurk.org/@disquiet), and I’m also trying out a few others, including Bluesky (disquiet.bsky.social), which remains behind a beta firewall at the moment.

▰ “This person called, but left an empty message”

The digital silence of unanswered robocalls

▰ The AudioMoth field recorder had its first multi-day overnight in the backyard, and the resulting 1080 files were, thankfully, automatically divided into three different folders, one for each day.

▰ I was doing some research that led me back to some ancient issues of Scientific American, and came across some excellent home-audio fear-mongering in an advertisement about turntable care.

Person: “Oh, you like sound. You must love the Fourth of July, all those fireworks.”

▰ Time for the annual conversation:

Me: ” … “

▰ Mundane crowdsourcing question: If you keep a running document on a given topic broken down by day, do you generally put the items in chronological order or reverse chronological order? I find I do some one way and some the other.

▰ The dentist had yet another iteration of x-ray tech, a 360° thing you stand in the middle of. It makes “sample and hold”-style synth beeps. Ended up talking about MRIs. The dentist said he got through the annoying noise by imagining instruments fleshing out an EDM arrangement.

▰ Several people have uploaded their Disquiet Junto tracks this week to Bandcamp, and I thought, “Hey, since I can make a playlist on the mobile app, I’ll do so.” Then I realized I can’t share that playlist with anyone else. That’s on the official app. But several people recommended some third-party solutions, so I’m trying out bndcmpr.co.