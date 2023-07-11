Habit: YouTube

I’ve been thinking through why YouTube is such a prominent part of my daily media consumption. I hesitate to put it that way, because the term “media consumption” puts media in the realm of food, which can include fast food, and is really (just) a biological imperative. That is, you have to eat, and it almost doesn’t matter what. I’d put most of my YouTube time in a more civilized category, much more on the order of my reading diet. (And yes, I’m aware that with the word “diet,” the consumption metaphor persists. Metaphors will do that.) It wasn’t that long ago that I didn’t even watch YouTube very much. At some point, I recognized it wasn’t a bland let alone neutral medium; despite some vile corridors, it can be a usefully temperate one. I started exploring, and more and more I found myself drawn back to material — both “native” and “archival,” both born on YouTube and housed there after the fact — I couldn’t find elsewhere.

As I think through how I spend my time on YouTube, this is what comes to mind:

Live music performances (concerts, home studio sets)

Music technique, music gear overviews, and tutorials (music, coding)

Essays (music-related and not)

Rare recordings not on general music streaming services (e.g., Spotify, Apple Music)

Videos of people wandering neighborhoods*

Musician/author/filmmaker/etc. interviews**

Movie/TV/game/etc. trailers

That list is in declining order of frequency. (I also sometimes post to YouTube, but that’s not what this consideration is about.)

*I’m working on some long-form writing about field recordings (more correctly, perhaps: sonic environments), and coverage of these is part of it. Also, I am long a fan of the multi-monitor work mode, and sometimes I just have one of these running on a side screen as visual background noise. (Not unrelated: the tiny office I rent doesn’t have a window.)

**I particularly recommend the Amoeba Records series What’s in My Bag? and the Criterion Channel closet series.