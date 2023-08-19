Scratch Pad: Dinklage, Shea, Cochlear

I do this manually at the end of each week: collating most of the recent little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad. I mostly hang out on Mastodon (at post.lurk.org/@disquiet), and I’m also trying out a few others.

▰ There was a car alarm this morning so shrill, so sharp, so persistent that it was like I’d been transported to a far worse world where the neighborhood is synced to the same dystopian municipal wake-up call.

▰ The “composer tuning to the portable vacuum” moment from :27 – :38 in this trailer for the new Anne Hathaway / Peter Dinklage / Marisa Tomei movie, She Came to Me, is everything. Now looking forward to heaps of Cate Blanchett / Peter Dinklage modern composer memes

▰ Actually overheard today:

Person 1: “How is your implant?”

Person 2: “…”

Person 1: “How is your implant working?”

Person 2: “…”

Person 1: “How is your cochlear implant working?”

Person 2: “Huh?”

▰ Nothing like stopping by the used record shop and overhearing three people talking about all the times they saw the Beatles

▰ When you’re used to San Francisco summer weather, all foggy like a film noir, and you find yourself in 78º for the afternoon, and you think, as you type outside, “The backs of my hands feel warm”

▰ Yo, Duolingo/multilingual folks — anyone out there used Duolingo for Korean and have pros/cons to share? This week marked my 100-day milestone in Duolingo, which I’ve been using for German. Trying it out for German has been more of a test than a long-term plan. I was considering switching over to Korean. Thanks for any input you might have. For what it’s worth, I’m much more interested in reading than I am in conversing. Language was always my worst subject in school, and I’ve been trying, quite belatedly, to get back to it.

▰ YouTube is a time machine. I think of a concert I saw and wonder if there’s footage/audio. Found Slayer (Arco, Sacramento ’95), two Nirvana shows (Crest and Cattle Club, Sac ’90), Sun Ra / Don Cherry (Battery Park ’89), Pavement (Old Ironsides, Sac ’93), and Yes (MSG, NYC ’84).