TWiS Listening Post (0011)

This went out last Wednesday as a weekly bonus — a thank-you to people who financially support This Week in Sound. It supplements the free Tuesday and Friday issues, which feature a broader array of material from the field of sound studies. It contained an annotated playlist of recommended music. I wrote about (1) a nearly four-hour album of “impossible” piano music by Kenneth Kirschner, (2) a half-day-long video by Dan Coffey of slow shifts in syncopation, and (3) a taste of the upcoming Andrew Pekler album.