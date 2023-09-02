Scratch Pad: Spelling, FCGDAEB, Fincher

I do this manually at the end of each week: collating most of the recent little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad. I mostly hang out on Mastodon (at post.lurk.org/@disquiet), and I’m also trying out a few others. And I take weekends off social media.

▰ I’m the only customer at the pupuseria, and I can hear the hand slaps as they are made, one at a time — the cook, out of sight, singing along with the radio, just the chorus of each song

▰ The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” gets a little longer every few years. There’s a committee that decides when and by how much, but the group’s governance and decision-making are tightly guarded secrets.

▰ If a widely used word processor can recognize the brand names for fast food, athletic equipment, and cleaning products, there’s no excuse for it not to recognize these names.

▰ Fluffy Clouds Generate Divine Ambient Ether Blankets

(I’m, er, belatedly getting around to memorizing the circle of fifths. And I originally had “Frothy” but Acoustic Mirror, on Mastodon, correctly suggested “Fluffy” in its place.)

▰ 1-Across “Sound made by an electric vehicle at low speed”

The answer had three letters. The New York Times Mini has my number.

▰ Everything I need to know about the upcoming David Fincher movie, The Killer. (And Peter Albrechson noted Ren Klyce, Fincher’s longtime collaborator, returns for sound design, a role rarely highlighted in this sort of credit list.)

▰ For the record: a lunch that is one third Sichuan leftovers and two thirds Salvadoran leftovers is excellent.