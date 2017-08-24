Make music inspired by a haiku, reflecting on Australian history.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, August 28, 2017. This project was posted in early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0295: Disregard Echoes Make music inspired by a haiku, reflecting on Australian history.

This week’s project is a collaboration with Naviar Records and Western Riverina Arts, spearheaded by longtime Junto participant Jason Richardson. The results will contribute to an exhibition in the town of Narrandera during October that incorporates haiku describing local scenes.

Step 1: Consider the following haiku:

Poisoned Waterhole: Violent disregard echoes. Keenly felt today.

Step 2: Write a piece of music inspired by that haiku, which was written by Peita Vincent.

Background: This project is the brainchild of Jason Richardson. He has encouraged members of the community to write haiku describing local scenes. Those haiku have been turned into music as part of Naviar Records’ weekly Naviar Haiku series. The resulting recordings will join the haiku, photography and a textile exhibition Slow Book Haiku by Kelly Leonard Weaving and Greg Pritchard. There are also plans for Naviar Records to develop a CD featuring a selection of recordings. While the image of a poisoned waterhole speaks to many environmental concerns, the location earned its name during the “Frontier Wars” of the early 19th Century when the indigenous Wiradjuri people resisted European settlement. In the 1830s, several groups of Aboriginal families used to camp by the waterhole. Annoyed and eager to get rid of them, the local homestead owner poured drums of poison into the waterhole, killing many of them. This discussion comes as contemporary Australia reconciles colonial history.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If your hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0295” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0295-disregard-echoes/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, August 28, 2017. This project was posted in early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Length: The length is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0295” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 295th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Disregard Echoes: Make music inspired by a haiku, reflecting on Australian history — at:

https://disquiet.com/0295/

Thanks to Jason Richardson, who proposed the project; Naviar Records, which is collaborating with Richardson on a series of haiku, as part of the ongoing Naviar Haiku community; Peita Vincent, who wrote this haiku; and Western Riverina Arts, which is hosting an exhibit that will include music from the haiku series.

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0295-disregard-echoes/

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Photo associated with this project is by Jason Richardson.

By Marc Weidenbaum