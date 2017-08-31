Make music inspired by a prime-number query initiated by novelist Robin Sloan.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group's members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment.

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, September 4, 2017. This project was posted in evening, California time, on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0296: Clustered Primes Make music inspired by a prime-number query initiated by novelist Robin Sloan.

Step 1: The source material for this week’s project is a list of prime numbers. The list is the result of a contest that novelist Robin Sloan ran recently. In advance of the release of his new novel, Sourdough, which will be published on September 5, Sloan asked readers of his email newsletter to compete for an advance copy by submitting a prime number. The people who submitted the lowest prime numbers — and this next bit is important — that no one else submitted won a copy of the book. With that in mind, take a gander at the resulting CSV file of prime numbers here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/1l9r1uncsmos0u0/primecountsmay2017.csv?dl=0

Step 2: Note that the CSV file has two columns of numbers. The column on the left shows the prime number. The column on the right shows the number of people who submitted the prime number on the left. Thus, 17 people submitted the number 2, 10 people submitted the number 3, and so on. The lowest prime number submitted by one person was 409, then several numbers were submitted by multiple people until you get to 467, and then two more were multiple submissions, but then you get three single submissions in a row: 491, 499, and 503. Just spend some time looking at the numbers for patterns — not just the patterns suggested by the primes, but the patterns in the social context, the clusters of submissions and what they say about people’s sense of the competition.

Step 3: Make a piece of music that somehow draws inspiration from the CSV file and from your perception of patterns.

By Marc Weidenbaum