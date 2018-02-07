My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Between Atmosphere and Composition

A track by Mike Brusco

February 7, 2018 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

This lulling piece by Mike Brosco, “Awash,” makes a strong case for ambient music’s ability to waver between atmosphere and composition. At times this track, just three and a half minutes in playing time yet with the sense of something much longer, has the lushness of an evening’s semi-internalized backdrop, all distant insect noise and mental meandering. At others it introduces melody-like transitions, or developments, that the ear can focus on, such as shifts in register, and synthesizer warbles, and bits of symphonic impressionism. In those latter moments it achieves a proximity to early-1980s Brian Eno recordings, in particular On Land and Apollo. Very nicely done.

Track originally published at soundcloud.com/brosco. Brusco is based at Champaign, Illinois.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting