Make a composition with the same melody repeated but with notes appearing and disappearing.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, February 12, 2018. This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0319: Duly Noted

Step 1: You’ll be making a piece of music based on a single short melody. The melody will be played on repeat for the length of the piece. Select a melody. As is often the case with projects that require seed material, it might be helpful to read through the full set of instructions before committing to a melody.

Step 2: Select your short melody.

Step 3: Compose a piece of music in which the melody selected in Step 2 is played on repeat. It should be heard in full at first, and then each subsequent time it plays one note or more than one note should temporarily not be heard.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0319” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0319” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0319-duly-noted/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length is up to you, though between one and two minutes feels about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0319” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 319th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Duly Noted: Make a composition with the same melody repeated but with notes appearing and disappearing)

https://disquiet.com/0319/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0319-duly-noted/

Image associated with this project is by Brianna on Flickr, and is used thanks to a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/7EN1dV

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum