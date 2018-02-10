My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

45 More Seconds of Auxels

The 91st track of a daily music-making project

February 10, 2018

If yesterday‘s bit of Auxels’ music was a modest excursion into acoustic guitar and granular processing, the next is thundering texture. Presumably this is all guitar again. The massive tone suggests a thick, lower-register string on a guitar rumbling up close. On headphones, it feels like it’s been blown up large as a house and is vibrating nearby in the dark. That maximalist presence is balanced by a more trembling, treble-y sound, and the whole thing is ensconced in a dark, deep ambience. This track represents the 91st in a 100-day, ongoing project by Berlin-based Auxels to record a different 45-second track daily. Follow along at soundcloud.com/auxels.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/auxels. More from Auxels at twitter.com/auxels and auxels.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

