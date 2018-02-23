My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

The Visual Jitter

Watching waveforms swap in and out

February 23, 2018 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

A post shared by Benjamin Mauch (@bennymauch) on

Based in Richmond Virginia, Benjamin Mauch is seen here reworking bits of samples to spectral effect. For even the least technologically informed listener, the blinking lights and the twin displays lend context for what is going on: when a given loop’s seam begins again, what the shape of the sounds’ waveforms are. The sense of sonic jitter is reinforced when those waves frequently swap out as the piece — not a piece, really, not in the sense of a finished work, but a fragment of a recording — proceeds. The visuals remove some of the ambiguity in the audio. When the source audio is new, the visuals confirm it.

Track originally posted to Mauch’s instagram.com account. More from Mauch at sparenoexpanse.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , , / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting