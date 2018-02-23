Watching waveforms swap in and out

Based in Richmond Virginia, Benjamin Mauch is seen here reworking bits of samples to spectral effect. For even the least technologically informed listener, the blinking lights and the twin displays lend context for what is going on: when a given loop’s seam begins again, what the shape of the sounds’ waveforms are. The sense of sonic jitter is reinforced when those waves frequently swap out as the piece — not a piece, really, not in the sense of a finished work, but a fragment of a recording — proceeds. The visuals remove some of the ambiguity in the audio. When the source audio is new, the visuals confirm it.

Track originally posted to Mauch’s instagram.com account. More from Mauch at sparenoexpanse.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum