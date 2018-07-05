The Assignment: Record a piece of music entirely on the go.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group's email list:

Step 1: This week’s project is battery-operated. Or solar. Just not sitting at home plugged into a wall. The goal is to record a piece of music on an entirely portable setup. It could just be you, a ukulele, and your phone. It could be far more involved. (Thanks to Jason Richardson for inspiring this project.)

Step 2: Put together a portable kit and plan your recording scenario. (Bonus points if you record in-motion, like in the back seat of a car or on a bus.)

Step 3: Record a piece of music based on the planning in Step 2. Assume in advance some adjustments to your plan will be necessary after reality sets in.

Six More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0340” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0340” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0340-porta-party/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Other Details:

Length: The length of your track is up to you. Keep your battery capacity in mind.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0340” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum