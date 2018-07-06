A solstice track from Malta-based Robert Farrugia

Gossamer lines that go on forever. Layers of tones that never congeal, each left with enough space to retain its own unique quality, its own place in the nonetheless lush, expressive, and expertly choreographed mix. Deep swells, occasionally sudden, that lend drama in the face of stasis. These are just a few of the qualities of “Transition” by Robert Farrugia. The track is one of eight on Solstice, a new compilation from the Archives label. Also featured on Solstice are the musicians r beny, Steve Pacheco, Pechblende, Mikael Lind, Hotel Neon, Hirotaka Shirotsubaki, and Warmth, the latter aka Agustín Mena, the Valencia, Spain–based head of Archives..

Track first posted at soundcloud.com/archives-5. Get the full album at archivesdubmusic.bandcamp.com. More from Farrugia, who is based in Malta, at robertfarrugia.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum