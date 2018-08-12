My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Stasis Report: Meg Bowles ✚ Abul Mogard ✚ More

Five new tracks added to the ambient Spotify playlist as of August 12, 2018

August 12, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify, on Sunday, August 12, added the following five tracks.

✚ “Where Not Even” from the new album Above All Dreams by Abul Mogard, based in Belgrade, Serbia: abulmogard.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Love and Death” from the new album Exit Rumination by C. Diab, based in Vancouver, Canada: injazerorecords.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Berceuse for a Star Child” from the new album Evensong: Canticles for the Earth by Meg Bowles, based in Connecticut: megbowlesmusic.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Voice of the Runes” from Runes by Kano (aka Don Campbell). The 1986 album has been reissued by Subliminal Sounds: subliminalsounds.se.

✚ “Mauna Kea” from the new album Hawaiki Tapes by M. Geddes Gengras: umorrex.bandcamp.com.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly an hour and a half. Those tracks are now in the Stasis Archives playlist.

By Marc Weidenbaum

