The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist. It started out just on Spotify. As of two weeks ago, it’s also on Google Play Music. The following six tracks were added on Sunday, September 2. All the tracks are fairly new, with the exception of the Klara Lewis, which is posted in expectation of her upcoming new album.

✚ “Two High” off Engel by Machinefabriek. The self-released album seems to get louder and more insistent as it proceeds. This is the second track. The album is the score to a performance by Marta Alstadsæter and Kim-Jomi Fische: machinefabriek.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Eventually” is off Veriditas by Helios, on Ghostly: ghostly.com.

✚ “Opposite Day” from Invisible Threads by Mark Van Hoen, on Touch: touch333.bandcamp.com.

✚ “No One Cares as Much as You” is from the score to Impulse, by Deru, released by Lakeshore: derusoundtrack.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Unseen” is from FTS002 by Vida Vojic and Chihei Hatakeyama, released on First Terrace: firstterracerecords.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Try” is from Too, the 2016 album by Klara Lewis: klaralewis.bandcamp.com. Lewis has a new album (a collaboration with Simon Fisher Turner) due out later this month: editionsmego.com. Both are on Editions Mego.

Usually some Stasis Report tracks are removed to make room for new tracks, but this week the Stasis Report was expanded to two hours from one and a half. Past tracks are in the Stasis Archives playlist (currently only on Spotify).

By Marc Weidenbaum