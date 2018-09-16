Five tracks newly added to the ambient playlist on Spotify and Google Play Music as of September 16, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist. It started out just on Spotify. As of three weeks ago, it’s also on Google Play Music. The following five tracks were added on Sunday, September 16. All the tracks are fairly new, with the exception of one from a recent reissue.

✚ “Seashore Story” from Ambient Hamlet by Eashwar Subramanian, of Bangalore, India: bandcamp.com.

✚ “Golden Storm” from Solifuge by Less Bells (aka Julie Carpenter) of Joshua Tree, California, on the Kranky label: bandcamp.com.

✚ “Rosalie” from the score to Green Days by the River, composed by Laura Karpman, who is based in Los Angeles: cdbaby.com

✚ “Any” For the Love of… by Distant Fires Burning (aka Gert De Meester of Mechelen, Belgium), on the Audiobulb label: bandcamp.com.

✚ “Second Lens” from A Turn of Breath – Extended by Ian William Craig of Vancouver, British Columbia, on the Recital Program label: recitalprogram.com. It’s an recently expanded reissue of an earlier record.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly two hours (up from what was originally an hour and a half, when the playlist first launched). Those retired tracks (Goldmund, Pariah, C. Diab, and Meg Bowles) are now in the Stasis Archives playlist (currently only on Spotify).

By Marc Weidenbaum