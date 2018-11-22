My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

The Benefits of Deviations

Happy Thanksgiving, wherever you are

November 22, 2018 / Department: field notes / Comment: 1 ]

The cover image to this week’s Disquiet Junto project features more text manipulation than has generally been the case this year. Here’s to further deviations — visual, sonic, and procedural — in 2018.

It’s Thanksgiving in the U.S. today, and I want to say thanks to everyone who is part of the Junto — past and present, long-timers and new arrivals. As I say each week in the email newsletter of the Junto, thanks as always for your generosity with your time and creativity.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Comment: 1 ]

One Comment

  1. Jason Richardson
    [ Posted November 22, 2018, at 6:09 pm ]

    Thanks for all the ideas and the wonderful community you’ve created.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting