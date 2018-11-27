The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0360 Fishbowl Progressions / The Assignment: Explore spatial sound as a compositional element.

• 0359 / Broken Clock / The Assignment: Use an image not as a graphic score, but as a graphic depiction of a remix.

• 0358 / Rhythm + Blue(s) / The Assignment: An exercise in genre.

• 0357 / Clock Work / The Assignment: Base a piece of music on your previous 12 hours.

• 0356 / Ground Swell / The Assignment: Derive something spooky from a specific place.

... And there is a complete list of past projects.