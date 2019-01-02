The Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects:

• 0365 / 2018 Tracker / The Assignment: Create a sonic diary of the past year with a dozen (or more) super-brief segments.

• 0364 / Casting Drones / The Assignment: Use dice to determine your slowly shifting tones.

• 0363 / Gymnopédie Rats / The Assignment: Make over Erik Satie's "Gymnopédie No. 1" in your chosen genre.

• 0362 / Operational Surrealism / The Assignment: Make a piece of music informed by a key text from the art movement.

• 0361 / Zork Diaries / The Assignment: Score a classic interactive fiction.

... And there is a complete list of past projects.