My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Music Changed Weekly

Entering 2019 ...

January 2, 2019 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

Happy new year, everyone. I spent the last day of 2018 at the Musée Mécanique (museemecaniquesf.com) here in San Francisco, looking back toward various pasts of technology (sonic and adjacent) before we moved ahead. “Music Changed Weekly” — I especially appreciated the formulation of the text on this keyboard-less player piano. In its heyday, the phrase read like an assurance, a promise, whereas today it reads like a past-tense depiction of a distant era. All of which is to say, my extended social-media break is over, and I’m looking forward to this new year.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting