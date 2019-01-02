Happy new year, everyone. I spent the last day of 2018 at the Musée Mécanique (museemecaniquesf.com) here in San Francisco, looking back toward various pasts of technology (sonic and adjacent) before we moved ahead. “Music Changed Weekly” — I especially appreciated the formulation of the text on this keyboard-less player piano. In its heyday, the phrase read like an assurance, a promise, whereas today it reads like a past-tense depiction of a distant era. All of which is to say, my extended social-media break is over, and I’m looking forward to this new year.