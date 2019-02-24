And some some updated FAQs

Disquiet.com is in its 23rd year online, and I think for the first time I’m adding a proper bio to the site. There is now a brief summary in the left-hand sidebar, and then the full text at disquiet.com/about. I’ve also updated the site’s two FAQs. This bio will change over time, but here’s how it reads as of today:

Marc Weidenbaum founded the website Disquiet.com in 1996 at the intersection of sound, art, and technology, and since 2012 has moderated the Disquiet Junto, an active online community of weekly music/sonic projects that explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. Its activities have been covered by The Wire, Buzzfeed, CDM, and Bloomberg Businessweek, as well as in books published by Knopf and by Oxford University Press.

A former editor of Tower Records’ music magazines (Pulse!, on which he was a senior editor; Classical Pulse!, which he co-founded; and epulse, the weekly email newsletter that he founded in 1994 and which ran for a decade), he is the author of the 33 1⁄3 book on Aphex Twin’s classic album Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Bloomsbury, 2014, later translated into Spanish and Japanese), and he has written for Nature, Boing Boing, The Wire, Pitchfork, Downbeat, NewMusicBox, Art Practical, and The Atlantic online, among other periodicals.

Weidenbaum’s sonic consultancy has ranged from mobile GPS apps to coffee-shop sound design, comics editing for Red Bull Music Academy, and music supervision for two films (the documentary The Children Next Door, scored by Taylor Deupree, and the science fiction short Youth, scored by Marcus Fischer).

His sound art has been exhibited at galleries in Dubai, Los Angeles, and Manhattan, as well as at the San Jose Museum of Art. He teaches a course titled “Sounds of Brands,” on the role of sound in the media landscape, at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

Originally from New York, he’s a longtime resident of San Francisco, California.

