Rob Walker’s The Art of Noticing

And the act of reviewing everyday sounds as if they were record albums

May 10, 2019 / Department: field notes / Comment: 1 ]

This is a quick note in case you’re coming to Disquiet.com for the first time, having read about my writing, research, and teaching in Rob Walker’s excellent new book, The Art of Noticing: 131 Ways to Spark Creativity, Find Inspiration, and Discover Joy in the Everyday (Knopf, 2019).

I’ll write more about Rob’s book in the near future, but in the meanwhile, one of the things he talks about in his book is my practice of reviewing the sounds of everyday things. (This specific page from The Art of Noticing is helpfully archived on books.google.com, for reference.)

A sequence of such reviews appears here on the Disquiet website under the tag #listening-to-yesterday. These include the final moments of a dying lightbulb, the odd quiet of a usually bustling restaurant, and the background noise of a bank’s institutional authority, among many others.

One Comment

  1. Rainer Burkhardt
    [ Posted May 11, 2019, at 1:50 am ]

    I got this book some days ago. I just read the page about you collecting sounds. So I looked for some batteries to put in my underused Zoom H2 to record the strong wind blowing outside. I clicked to your site and found this post. This is a great coincidence. I believe, this means something.

