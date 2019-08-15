The Assignment: Make music by making a collage of noises.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0398: Rauschen Bern The Assignment: Make music by making a collage of noises.

This project is the first of three that are being done in collaboration with Musikfestival Bern, which will be held in Switzerland from September 11 through 15. For this reason, a German translation is provided below. We are working with Tobias Reber, an early Junto participant, who is in charge of the educational activities of the festival. Select recordings resulting from these three Disquiet Junto projects will be played publicly as part of the Rauschlabor Schützenmatte (musikfestivalbern.ch) or broadcast on the festival’s radio show, Radio Antenne (radioantenne.ch). If you don’t want your recording to be used in this way, please note so wherever you post it.

Step 1: Familiarize yourself with the German word “rauschen.” Understand that “rauschen” is noise in the sense of white noise, waterfall noise, background noise, static, wind in trees, rain, etc. The blurred, diffuse, continuous kind of noise, not short individual non-tonal sounds.

Step 2: Consider that the word “rauschen” is half of the family name of the late artist Robert Rauschenberg, who was famed for his collages.

Step 3: Record several “rauschen” noises and make a sonic collage of them.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0398” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0398” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0398-rauschen-bern/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtags #disquietjunto and #musikfestivalbern so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Length: The length is up to you. Shorter is often better.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0398” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Consider setting your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 398th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Rauschen Bern / The Assignment: Make music by making a collage of noises — at:

https://disquiet.com/0398/

This week’s project is the first of three being done in collaboration with Musikfestival Bern, which runs in Switzerland from September 11 – 15, 2019. More details at:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0398-rauschen-bern/

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

. . .

Disquiet Junto Project 0398: Rauschen Bern Die Aufgabe: Mach Musik aus einer Collage von Geräuschen.

Jeden Donnerstag wird der Disquiet Junto eine neue Kompositions-Challenge gestellt. Mitglieder haben dann vier Tage Zeit, ein Stück hochzuladen, in welchem sie auf die Challenge reagieren. Die Mitgliedschaft in der Junto ist offen: du kannst einfach mitmachen. (Ein SoundCloud-Account ist nützlich, aber nicht zwingend.) Es besteht keine Verpflichtung, bei jedem Projekt mitzumachen. Die Junto ist wöchentlich von Donnerstag bis Montag, so dass du immer dann mitmachen kannst wenn du Zeit hast.

Deadline: Die Abgabefrist für dieses Projekt ist der Montag, 19. August 2019 um 23.59 Uhr wo immer du bist. Das Projekt wurde am Donnerstag, 15. August 2019 gepostet.

Dies sind die Anweisungen, welche an die Email-Liste der Gruppe (unter tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto) versandt wurden:

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0398: Rauschen Bern Die Aufgabe: Mach Musik aus einer Collage von Geräuschen.

Dies ist das erste von drei Projekten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern, welches vom 11.-15. September stattfindet. Wir arbeiten mit Tobias Reber, einem frühen Junto-Teilnehmer und Verantwortlicher für die Musikvermittlung beim Festival. Ausgewählte Resultate dieser Projekte werden im Rahmen des Festivals im „Rauschlabor Schützenmatte” (musikfestivalbern.ch) öffentlich gespielt oder auf dem Festtivalradio, Radio Antenne (radioantenne.ch), ausgestrahlt werden. Falls du nicht möchtest, dass dein Stück dafür verwendet wird, dann vermerke dies bitte wenn du es veröffentlichst.

Weitere Informationen:

Schritt 1: Mach dich mit den Bedeutungen des Wortes «rauschen» vertraut.

Schritt 2: Bedenke dass das Wort „rauschen” eine Hälfte des Nachnamens des Künstlers Robert Rauschenberg war, der für seine Collagen berühmt ist.

Schritt 3: Mach Aufnahmen von verschiedenen Rauschen und gestalte daraus eine Klangcollage.

Sieben weitere Wichtige Schritte wenn deine Komposition fertig ist:

Schritt 1: Verwende „disquiet0398″ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) im Namen deines Tracks.

Schritt 2: Falls deine Audioplattform Tags zulässt: stelle sicher dass du den Projekt-Tag „disquiet0398″ (ohne Leerschläge und Anführungszeichen) verwendest. Vor allem auf SoundCloud ist dies hilfreich um anschliessend eine Projekt-Playlist erstellen zu können.

Schritt 3: Lade deinen Track hoch. Es ist hilfreich, aber nicht zwingend, wenn du dazu SoundCloud verwendest.

Schritt 4: Poste deinen Track im folgenden Diskussions-Thread auf llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0398-rauschen-bern/

Schritt 5: Füge deinem Track eine kurze Erklärung zu deiner Herangehensweise bei.

Schritt 6: Falls du den Track auf den sozialen Medien erwähnst, verwende gerne die Hashtags #disquietjunto #musikfestivalbern so dass andere Teilnehmer deinen Hinweis besser finden können.

Schritt 7: Höre und kommentiere die Stücke deiner Junto-Kolleg*innen.

Weitere Details:

Deadline: Die Abgabefrist für dieses Projekt ist der Montag, 19. August 2019 um 23.59 Uhr wo immer du bist. Das Projekt wurde am Donnerstag, 15. August 2019 gepostet.

Dauer: Die Dauer des Stückes ist dir überlassen. Kürzer ist oft besser.

Titel/Tag: Wenn du das Stück postest, verwende bitte „disquiet0398″ im Titel des Tracks und – wo möglich – als Tag.

Upload: Wenn du bei diesem Projekt mitmachst, dann poste einen fertigen Track mit dem Projekt-Tag und füge ihm eine Beschreibung deiner Vorgehensweise bei – Planung, Komposition und Aufnahme. Diese Beschreibung ist ein zentrales Element im Kommunikationsprozess der Disquiet Junto. Fotos, Video und eine Auflistung der verwendeten Instrumente sind immer willkommen.

Download: Ermögliche gerne das Herunterladen deiner Komposition und erlaube attribuiertes Remixing (z.B. eine Creative Commons-Lizenz welche nicht-kommerzielles Teilen mit Attribution erlaubt und Remixes zulässt).

Wenn du den Track online postest, füge ihm als Kontext die folgende Information bei:

Mehr über dieses 398. wöchentliche Disquiet Junto-Projekt – Rauschen Bern / Aufgabe: Mach Musik aus einer Collage von Geräuschen – unter:

https://disquiet.com/0398/

This week’s project is the first of three being done in collaboration with Musikfestival Bern, which runs in Switzerland from September 11 – 15, 2019.

Dies ist das erste von drei Projekten in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Musikfestival Bern, welches vom 11.-15. September stattfindet. Weitere Informationen unter:

https://www.musikfestivalbern.ch/

Mehr zur Disquiet Junto unter:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Abonniere die wöchentlichen Projekt-Ankündigungen hier:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Die Diskussion des Projekts findet statt auf llllllll.co unter:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0398-rauschen-bern/

Ausserdem gibt es einen Junto Slack-Channel. Sende deine Email-Adresse an twitter.com/disquiet um Zugang zum Channel zu erhalten.

By Marc Weidenbaum