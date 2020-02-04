My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Corrption in Space

A Radiophonic episode from Japan

February 4, 2020 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

When the audio that Japan-based composer Corruption/Corrption uploads regularly to SoundCloud isn’t snippets of alienated urban field recordings, it ventures into music, more properly understood. Which isn’t to say the results are any less esoteric, or less enticing. “VUHDRL” is a series of Radiophonic motifs, sound design for a science fiction film that is not only set in deep space, but shot there on location. Which is to say, it isn’t merely alienated; it’s actually alien. Speaker-threatening garbled noise lets through sharp bits of haunting organ, then dissolving amid phaser bursts and an overall sense of otherworldly drama.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/corrption.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting