When the audio that Japan-based composer Corruption/Corrption uploads regularly to SoundCloud isn’t snippets of alienated urban field recordings, it ventures into music, more properly understood. Which isn’t to say the results are any less esoteric, or less enticing. “VUHDRL” is a series of Radiophonic motifs, sound design for a science fiction film that is not only set in deep space, but shot there on location. Which is to say, it isn’t merely alienated; it’s actually alien. Speaker-threatening garbled noise lets through sharp bits of haunting organ, then dissolving amid phaser bursts and an overall sense of otherworldly drama.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/corrption.