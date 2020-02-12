My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Hallmarks of Space Music

A track by Léo Pensette, who goes by #T.one

February 12, 2020 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

Like some sort of interstellar cowboy music, the track “;) collection of inadaptable flint” (the title also includes an emoji or emoji-like image of what appears* to be a cat with a red headband riding a dinosaur), merges flanged-out vapor trails that fill your speaker spectrum and closely mic’d instrumentation that plucks out a slow, reflective melody. The recording is at once sprawling and intimate, broad as the sky, and yet also close as your shoulders gathered tight in front of a campfire. Throughout there are rattly, earthy sounds, and (again, a stark and somehow welcoming contrast) the sort of whispy weirdnesses that are hallmarks of space music intended for headphones only. The recording is by Léo Pensette, who goes by #T.one.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/dark_tone.

*And, yes, I did look it up and learned all about ninja cats and dino cats. Because, as the saying goes, internet.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting