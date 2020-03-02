The Oo-ray is Ted Laderas, best known for his shoegaze-drenched cello music, wherein he runs his trusty analog four-string instrument through a shifting array of loopers and synths. Laderas is also handy with synths on their own, as this gently throbbing, tastily peaked-out ambient track displays. Listen as the deep, fluxing pulse pushes past its breaking point at times, and then how the spirited rasps of noise get folded back into the greater whole.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/ooray. More from Laderas, who is based in Portland, Oregon, at 15people.net and waveguideaudio.bandcamp.com.