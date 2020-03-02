My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Deep, Fluxing Pulse

A cello-less track from the Oo-ray, aka Ted Laderas

The Oo-ray is Ted Laderas, best known for his shoegaze-drenched cello music, wherein he runs his trusty analog four-string instrument through a shifting array of loopers and synths. Laderas is also handy with synths on their own, as this gently throbbing, tastily peaked-out ambient track displays. Listen as the deep, fluxing pulse pushes past its breaking point at times, and then how the spirited rasps of noise get folded back into the greater whole.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/ooray. More from Laderas, who is based in Portland, Oregon, at 15people.net and waveguideaudio.bandcamp.com.

