Another day in global mutual self-isolation, another advance notice of a stellar virtual concert. Leaving Records announced that the following will be playing live tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, starting at 1pm Pacific Time. The time zone’s appellation also fits the tranquil electronic music of the performers: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Emily A. Sprague, Brin, Cool Maritime, and Matthewdavid’s Mindflight. Set your calendar to pull up twitch.tv/leavingrecords at the appointed time. You may want to set up an account early, if you don’t have one already. This show begins four hours after Scanner’s announced show that day.