The Assignment: Create a kit's worth of percussion samples.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, April 20, 2020, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Thanks to folks on the Disquiet Junto Slack for helping to plan this.

Step 1: As with the past four weeks, this week’s project is intended to encourage and reward collaboration. Keep that in mind. The work you do this week will be used by someone else next week.

Step 2: The project is to create a kit’s worth of samples. Define “kit” as you wish, and come up with as few or as many samples as you wish. The samples should all be forms of percussion (again, defined as you wish). Between 5 and 10 sounds about right, but there are no limits.

Step 3: Upload the samples for sharing, and make sure they’re downloadable. Consider labeling each with some identifying characteristic. If you do this on SoundCloud, please create a playlist of the samples and include disquiet0433 in the title of the playlist. (Note: While you be making multiple sounds, please upload just one kit’s worth of samples.)

Seven More Important Steps When Your Sample Kit Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0433” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0433” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0433-kit-bits/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length and number of samples is up to you. Brief is probably best, and between 5 and 10 is probably best.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Given the nature of this particular project sequence, it is best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 433rd weekly Disquiet Junto project, Disquiet Junto Project 0433: Kit Bits — The Assignment: Create a kit's worth of percussion samples

https://disquiet.com/0433/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Image associated with this track is by Abby, used thanks to a Creative Commons license and Flickr. The image has been cropped, colors shifted, and text added.

https://flic.kr/p/5azoLJ

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum