Unlike yesterday, today I achieved some semblance of what I’d set out to achieve. The source audio heard here is a loop from the first-generation Buddha Machine. That original is already fairly genteel, but I wanted to push it further, to gaseous effect: to find clouds within clouds, layers of clouds, bands of clouds. I sent it first directly through Clouds (well, the tiny Clouds remix module called Smog, from Antumbra). I then sent that to the Make Noise FXDf, a fixed filter bank that divides the audio spectrum into narrow bands. I then sent four of those individual bands, color-coded by their respective patch cables, into the mixer. Two of those, the orange and grey, are then having their volume level tweaked by a distinct pairs of hybrid LFOs coming from the Batumi/SPO combo (“hybrid” meaning each LFO is a combination of two different sine waves from a set of four). And of the four oscillating waves on the Batumi, one of them is occasionally peaking out thanks to an additional push from the Dixie II, which is the module to the right of the SPO. As always, if you keep an eye on the various sets of lights on the synthesizer, you can get a sense of what is pulsing in coordination with some element you are hearing.

By Marc Weidenbaum