Another excellent ambient modular synthesizer piece from Orbital Patterns. Not even four minutes long, it played on repeat this morning for a couple hours while I tried to settle into another unsettling day. The video is titled “Layers,” appropriate to the variety of through-lines heard here, overlapping in various ways, ever in flux: plucked virtual strings that echo to infinity, a chiming ambiance like a phaser set for stunning, and the central singsong ebb and flow. Gorgeous.
Video originally posted at youtube.com. More from Orbital Patterns (aka Abdul Allums of Rochester Hills, Michigan) at orbitalpatterns.bandcamp.com and twitter.com/orbitalpatterns.