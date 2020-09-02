My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Stages of Autechre Expectancy

Due date: October 16, 2020

It was early this morning when I logged onto Autechre’s website to pre-order their new album. Where it said “Checkout” it also said “Sign” because Sign is the name of the album. I was confused because I thought I needed to sign in, even though I’d already signed in, so I stared at it for a while. Like I said, it was early.

These are the stages of Autechre listening, of being expectant of a forthcoming release:

Stage 1: Huh, it’s been awhile since there was a new album.

Stage 2: I sure hope the next one isn’t another massive multi-hour release.

Stage 3: Oh, it’s here! And it’s just a single CD, barely an hour of music.

Stage 4: Wish it had been another massive multi-hour release.

Speaking of Autechre’s release schedule, it’s a sign for me of how messed-up April 2020 was (as the pandemic kicked into full gear) that I somehow missed (meaning: utterly forgot) until yesterday that there had even been a seven-city live set (AE_LIVE 2016/2018) released way back then. What feels like “way back then” but was just a few months back.

And as someone point out online today (forgive me, there was a flurry of Ae activity, of Aetivity, so I’m not sure who), the shape of the image on the cover of Sign resembles the shapes from AE_LIVE 2016/2018:

All the cover art is by the firm the Designers Republic. Sign is due on October 16, 2020.

