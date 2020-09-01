Seven key ways to maintain Twitter sanity:
7: Turn off alerts
6: Stick with reverse-chronological order
5: Don’t use it evenings and weekends
4: Block accounts
3: Mute accounts
2: Mute words
1: Set your Trends location to a place where you don’t know the language
My Trends were “in” Tijuana, Mexico. Then border politics got heavy and my Spanish turned out to be better than I thought it was. So I “moved” to Seoul, Korea. That was awesome: Aside from BTS and some Covid news, I was blissfully ignorant. I just “moved” to Iceland where there seem to be no Trends at all.