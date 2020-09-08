Unlike a lot of music labeled “ambient” on SoundCloud, the track “Intense” from Jeannine Schulz is a fully realized composition. It’s neither a sketch nor a deep dive into an extended stasis. It has atmosphere certainly, but also shape, and development, and internal tension. There’s pockmark percussion that echoes like a troubling memory, and also what seems to be a guitar line, one comfortable with its own reduced pace. Another guitar line, a bass-like presence, gathers force later on, while at the other end of the spectrum, twirls of high-register vapors circulate with a gentility that belies their speed. It’s a great piece.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/jeannineschulz. More from Schulz, who is based in Hamburg, Germany, at jeannineschulz.bandcamp.com.