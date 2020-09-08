My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Developing “Intense”

A track by Jeannine Schulz of Hamburg, Germany

September 8, 2020 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

Unlike a lot of music labeled “ambient” on SoundCloud, the track “Intense” from Jeannine Schulz is a fully realized composition. It’s neither a sketch nor a deep dive into an extended stasis. It has atmosphere certainly, but also shape, and development, and internal tension. There’s pockmark percussion that echoes like a troubling memory, and also what seems to be a guitar line, one comfortable with its own reduced pace. Another guitar line, a bass-like presence, gathers force later on, while at the other end of the spectrum, twirls of high-register vapors circulate with a gentility that belies their speed. It’s a great piece.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/jeannineschulz. More from Schulz, who is based in Hamburg, Germany, at jeannineschulz.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting