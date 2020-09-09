This album isn’t due out until mid-November, but a pre-release track (“Suite pour l’invisible”) for the forthcoming Ana Roxanne full-length (Because of a Flower, on the esteemed Kranky label) promises something along the lines of Angelo Badalamenti art song basking in a Southern California glow. The slow, loping bass line and the pacifying caress of widely spaced synth tones take their sweet time before, a whole minute and a half in, her voice finally appears. And when it does, it’s like a leaf entering the room aloft on a light breeze. The quietness of the voice is a disguise. There’s a lot of power to that tone, a lot of control to those syllables, a lot of emotion in those held notes. Her singing locates an incredible simpatico with the quavering of synth wave forms. The track’s title, specifically the word “suite,” gets at Roxane’s ambition, how this extended piece, just over seven minutes long, moves from roomy segment to roomy segment, carrying the listener aloft throughout.
More from Ana Roxanne, who is based in Los Angeles, at instagram.com/frincess. The album is due out November 13, 2020.