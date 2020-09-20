Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

This is my weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. In the interest of conversation, let me know what you’re listening to in the comments below. Just please don’t promote your own work (or that of your label/client). This isn’t the right venue. (Just use email.)

▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ NEW: Recent(ish) arrivals and pre-releases

▰ Friday night, after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Questlove of the Roots spun three hours of Radiohead, chopped and screwed, as he put it, thick with reverb and delay, echoed to dubby extremes. He talked in between songs, and during them, about fending off stress-eating, and about his own political awakening during the Obama campaign, and how when he plays early Radiohead he has to remind himself that the band once employed what he calls “mortal instruments.” The screen displays details from his DJ software, confirming the mournfully slow BPM. (Thanks for the tip, Alex Hawthorn.)

▰ Jeannine Schulz keeps up the relentless pace of slow-music releases with Unfolding Circles, five tracks of melty loops made from guitar parts and, of course, the textural quality of the degraded tape itself. (Based in Hamburg, Germany.)

<a href="https://jeannineschulz.bandcamp.com/album/unfolding-circles">Unfolding Circles by Jeannine Schulz</a>

▰ Three lengthy tracks of music for meditation comprise the Zazen set by Insomniac Hotel. Dense, murky drones with melodic and percussive undercurrents. (Based in New Jersey.)

<a href="https://insomniachotel.bandcamp.com/album/zazen">zazen by insomniac hotel</a>

By Marc Weidenbaum