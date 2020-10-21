This newly arrived synthesizer module appears to have achieved maximum patch point capacity. It may also test the thesis that you can never have too many VCAs. And, indeed, that many unadulterated waves will benefit from attenuation.
An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt
