“Wednesday Loops”

Two pedals, one dominant beat

October 21, 2020

Wednesday night, playing with loops, one seven beats long, the other eight, then layering occasional accent notes. Fade in and out just turning the knob on the amp once the loops were left to their looping. Recorded to phone put in front of the amp. Not sure why the eight-beat loop is more prominent than the seven-beat one, except perhaps that it’s in 4/4 so the brain registers it more easily. Also not sure about that one hiccup at :46 seconds. Something suddenly went out of alignment and then came just as suddenly back into alignment. The bit at the very end isn’t a tape cassette stopping. It just sounds like that.

