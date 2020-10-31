Some tweet observations (twitter.com/disquiet) I made over the course of the past week, lightly edited.
▰ Zoom protip: Just imagine it’s a free stream of a David Mamet play being workshopped.
▰ 40 weeks until the 500th consecutive weekly Disquiet Junto project
▰ Geographic visualization of Wikipedia edits running on a side monitor (service: http://lkozma.net/wpv/)
▰ There’s a lot in Agatha Christie’s novel A Murder Is Announced that could have been written by J.G. Ballard. (That’s intended as a compliment to them both.)
▰ “CD in card wallet packed in outer wallet”
▰ Almost signed off an email “Best from San Franciscos” and wondered if I’d woken up in a Lavie Tidhar or China Miéville novel.
▰ Why, of cough: “an AI model that distinguishes [Covid] asymptomatic people from healthy individuals through forced-cough recordings.” There was news about such a thing back in mid-April, and I had been wondering if anything had come of it. (mit.edu)
▰ 89-96-[]\878uiool;’;’/
*-63+6′-
9-=\g0h12.3/+”
9*-yuiop[]\hjkl;’
nm,./
Your next password is what appears as you wipe off the water you accidentally spilled on your keyboard.
▰ Boarded-up corner store makes the most of the situation