Become the Interference

Amalake with stretched and virtual instruments

Ambalek’s “Quick Shadows Slow Sun” is built, according to a brief liner note, on samples of guitar, sourced from the act that goes by the name imwaiting (soundcloud.com/imwaiting), though there’s more going on here than those samples alone. There is a swirling choir, and swollen piano, and rough interference, and the slow (per the track’s title) sawing of bowed instruments (cello and violin, apparently, which like the piano are virtual). As for the guitar, it isn’t heard as guitar. It’s been stretched (extended, granulated) like so much cotton candy until it merges with the choir, perhaps becomes that gentle interference.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/ambalek. More from Amalek at twitter.com/_ambalek, YouTube, and instagram.com/_ambalek. Track located thanks to a repost by Stray Wools (soundcloud.com/everythingdies).

