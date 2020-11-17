Corruption, the equal parts prolific and mysterious Japanese noisemaker, has returned to SoundCloud after an unexplained six-month absence. That absence hasn’t been complete, in that the Corruption Bandcamp account has been collecting numerous albums (most of them archival, suggesting a possible pandemic stasis) in the interim. Two tracks, though, have appeared on SoundCloud in the past few days, one titled “out of service,” which may be intended as a marker for an account on hiatus (we’ll see). It’s peak Corruption, just over a minute of noise for its own wonderful sake, a rhythmic procedural that transforms widely and, yet, somehow slowly during its course, brief runtime.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/corrption.