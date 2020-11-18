"Arrow Up" from last night

Pandemic nights often mean some time with simple tools. The synthesizer remains turned off, and the laptop, too. This track, recorded last night, is just electric guitar loops: two Ditto Loopers running asynchronously (different lengths), each taking a signal from a Stratocaster going through a reverb pedal (HardWire RV-7), with an EBow used on occasion. Recorded into Adobe Audition via a mixer and an audio interface. Some reverb and EQ work done in Audition.

If recording you want to listen to is something to aspire to (and it is), this is something else: music that I’ve found myself happy to have on loop in the background while working the next day. Music to not listen to.

The title, “Arrow Up,” relates to the symbol for Mars, patron saint of Tuesdays.