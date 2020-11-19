The Assignment: Play over a song, and then remove the original.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: The point of this project is to cover a song in the literal sense of the word. To “cover” a song usually means to play your own version of it. Here, you will blanket the original: you will play atop a song you like, and then remove the original so only your accompaniment is heard. The original will not be recognizable in what remains. First, choose the song you want to blanket.

Step 2: Record yourself playing along with the song you selected in Step 1.

Step 3: Remove the song from Step 1 so that only the original recording from Step 2 remains.

Step 4: You needn’t identify the song from Step 1 when posting your track, but certainly feel free to do so.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0464” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0464” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0464-blanket-song/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you. Presumably it will be around the same length as the source audio on which you based it.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0464” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

https://disquiet.com/0464/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

By Marc Weidenbaum