Ease into the Slow

Of "Beacon" from Jeannine Schulz

November 20, 2020

Close out the week, and ease into the slow (and, one hopes, uneventful) denouement of the annus horribilis that has been 2020, with a new Jeannine Schulz piece, “Beacon.” It is ebb and flow ambient, with a steady throb setting the pace, to which thick, soft tones attach themselves, the whole thing vibrating with a peaceful, sing-song quality. At times a field recording of waves can be heard, and the ease with which those natural sounds coordinate with the synthesized material is a tribute to the keen, patient ear that Schulz brings to the music.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/jeannineschulz. More of Schulz’s work at jeannineschulz.bandcamp.com. Schulz is based in Hamburg, Germany.

