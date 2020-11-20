Close out the week, and ease into the slow (and, one hopes, uneventful) denouement of the annus horribilis that has been 2020, with a new Jeannine Schulz piece, “Beacon.” It is ebb and flow ambient, with a steady throb setting the pace, to which thick, soft tones attach themselves, the whole thing vibrating with a peaceful, sing-song quality. At times a field recording of waves can be heard, and the ease with which those natural sounds coordinate with the synthesized material is a tribute to the keen, patient ear that Schulz brings to the music.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/jeannineschulz. More of Schulz’s work at jeannineschulz.bandcamp.com. Schulz is based in Hamburg, Germany.