Lofi Trombone Loops

Courtesy of Quiet Horn

December 28, 2020

The abundance of reverberating droning heard in this video is the result of layer upon layer of loops accumulating, all soured from live trombone playing, and then treated live in an iOS app that doesn’t merely simulate but also sensualizes the effect of old reel-to-reel tape. The result, especially when the octave leaps and glitches kick in, sounds inspired by Jon Hassell: futuristic atmospheres hinting at tribal ceremonies, high technology mined for its textures, its inaccuracies, its shortcomings. This is the music of Quiet Horn. The YouTube account only has 150 subscribers as of this writing, but that’s sure to increase soon, based on the beauty of this piece.

This is the latest video I’ve added to my ongoing YouTube playlist of fine live performance of ambient music. Video originally posted at Quiet Horn’s YouTube account.

By Marc Weidenbaum

